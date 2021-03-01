1 of 13
Regina King’s dog snoozed in the background as she showed off her Louis Vuitton gown in silver and black.
Image Credit: instagram.com/iamreginaking
Elle Fanning wore custom Gucci in London. “It’s nice to have something to celebrate and get dressed up for, and actually put on a dress to walk from my living room to my kitchen,” Fanning told E!. “I thought, why not?”
Image Credit: Insta/ellefanning
Anya Taylor-Joy, who won best actress in a limited series or TV movie for 'The Queen's Gambit', looked elegant in an emerald green Christian Dior dress.
Image Credit: Insta/ anyataylorjoyarg
Kate Hudson, who was nominated for the controversial movie 'Music', wore a Louis Vuitton outfit with Bulgari jewels.
Image Credit: Insta/katehudson
American actress Jamie Lee Curtis wore a yellow Alex Perry long-sleeved, floor-length dress which featured a plunging neckline.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish wore an embellished custom Alberta Ferretti dress.
Image Credit: Via Reuters
Amanda Seyfried, in Savannah, Georgia, wore a sunny, springy coral Oscar de la Renta with floral adornment, echoing many stars who said they wanted to bring a little joy. “I’ve got my son, who is 5 months old, laying against a pillow in a tux,” Seyfried said during a round of pre-show interviews.
Image Credit: instagram.com/elizabethstewart1
Cynthia Erivo went for neon green Valentino to present in person.
Image Credit: Reuters
Kaley Cuoco munched pizza in an Oscar de la Renta design.
Image Credit: https://www.instagram.com/kaleycuoco/
Gillian Anderson, alone in Prague, wore a green gown.
Image Credit: Reuters
Presenter Angela Bassett wore a beautiful ruffled outfit in a deep purple.
Image Credit: Reuters
Salma Hayek and Sterling K. Brown elbow bump at the Golden Globes.
Image Credit: AFP
Andra Day dazzled in a Chanel outfit.
Image Credit: instagram.com/andradaymusic