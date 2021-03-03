1 of 11
Lou Reed, Blake's Hotel London, 1975. Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting. The Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks. Released on Tuesday, to coincide with what would have been Reed's 79th birthday, they each show a woman wearing a T-shirt adorned with one of Rock's photos of the music stars.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s. Pictured: David Bowie, Sax BW Full Length London 1973.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
An illustration by London-based artist Fin DAC with an image of David Bowie by photographer Mick Rock is seen for their collaboration titled "Midaro" which opened as an online exhibition March 2, 2021.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
"So what is it that makes, you know, a picture of David Bowie, man? And I go, yeah, you can't take a bad picture of him. I figured it out before most people but that's an intuitive thing. But I was also, I thought he, there was an intelligence to David. Even though I'd been formally very educated and he hadn't." Pictured: David Bowie, Owl Eyes CU 1972.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting.
Image Credit: Instagram/therealmickrock
"I mean, these people weren't so well known when I first met them. It was all about age and timing, and timing, all these elements coming together." Pictured: Debbie Harry, NYC 1978.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Debbie Harry, Pulling Scarf in Blue NYC 1978.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Iggy Pop, Fulham Road Studios London 1972.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Lou Reed, Transformer Cover London 1972.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Lou Reed, Coney Island Baby Session, London 1975
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters
Iggy Pop, Raw Power Session London 1972.
Image Credit: Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/Reuters