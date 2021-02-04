Alison Carey says she has been emotionally damaged by the memoir

Mariah Carey. Image Credit: AFP

Singer Mariah Carey is reportedly being sued by her older sister Alison, who says the singer’s 2020 memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ has caused her distress.

Alison, 59, seeks $1.25 million for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister,” according to a court summons, Variety reported.

Carey’s book, which released in September 2020, offers insight into the legendary singer’s turbulent childhood, abusive relationships and rise to stardom.

It also chronicles a fraught relationship with her sister.

Alison’s lawsuit refers to a part of the book that claims she gave a 12-year-old Carey Valium to “pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her” — which the sister denied.

The suit added that Carey, 50, “callously dismisses plaintiff as her ‘ex’ sister. But instead of saying no more than that, defendant used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant’s allegations — all of them published without giving plaintiff any opportunity to respond.”

The court document also claims that Alison has been dealing with trauma from her childhood and has taken to alcohol abuse again.