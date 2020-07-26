YG Entertainment’s newest boy group Treasure is nearing its launch date to the K-Pop stage.
The all-male group will make an expected grand debut on August 7, the Korean label announced on social media last Monday.
In the lead up to their formal launch, YG Entertainment unveiled a concept video as well as a poster announcing the debut date.
The company has also been dropping introductory posters of each of the 12 rookies, of which includes four Japanese members, on social media.
“We’ve spent a record amount of money in producing the debut music video for Treasure,” a YG representative said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We will continue to invest in the group so that it can create contents that can compete on the global stage.”
First in years
Treasure is the first K-pop group in four years to debut since female quartet BlackPink and is fourth boy group — after Big Bang, Winner and iKON — and largest to be launched under the K-Pop behemoth.
The young rookies have been garnering a following prior to their debut. They were handpicked out of 29 potential K-Pop stars for a spot in YG’s new group in a survival programme titled ‘YG Treasure Box’, which aired from November 2018 to January 2019.
The band — comprising of Hyunsuk, Doyoung, Jeongwoo, Junghwan, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yoshinori, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yedam, and Haruto — reportedly landed No. 19 on Billboards Social 50 chart.
The act’s lead vocalist, Yedam, also released emotional ballad ‘Wayo’ last month.
Treasure was initially a 13-member group but YG Entertainment reportedly announced that member Ha Yoonbin left last December to pursue a solo career, therefore terminated his contract.