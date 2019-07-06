The K-Pop wave has hit the shores of Saudi Arabia in a big way. Super Junior and its two sub-units as well as Stray Kids are set to make their debut in Jeddah at King Abdullah Sports City over the weekend.

As Gulf News tabloid! previously reported that iconic group Super Junior will be performing at Saudi Arabia’s biggest live music festival, it is now confirmed that its eight members — Shindong, Heechul, Ryeowook, Siwon, Yesung, Donghae, Eunhyuk and Leeteuk — will take their ‘Super Show 7S’ concert to the country on July 12.

Jeddah Season also announced the all-male acts’ sub-units Super Junior K.R.Y — a ballad-focused trio composed of lead vocalists Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung — and Super Junior D&E, featuring duo Donghae and Eunhyuk, will perform on stage the following day.

There’s no denying that there’s a huge ELF fan base in Saudi Arabia. The demand for Super Junior’s concert was so high that tickets sold out in just a few hours and even caused the website to crash, leaving some fans without tickets.

Adding to the festival’s summer line-up, rising K-Pop boy band Stray Kids will head over to Saudi Arabia for a concert of their own.

Before embarking on the ‘UNVEIL Tour ‘I am…’ Europe tour, JYP Entertainment’s rookie boy group is scheduled to hold their first ever concert in the country on July 13 at the same venue as Super Junior.