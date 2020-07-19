EXO-SC reigned the UAE iTunes albums chart with ‘1 Billion Views’, fronted by a retro disco hip hop track of the same name.
EXO’s sub-unit, featuring Chanyeol and Sehun, hyped up fans by dropping tracks and music videos for solos ‘Nothin’ and ‘On Me’, as well as ‘Telephone’ (ft. 10cm) in the lead up to the album’s release last week.
According to record label SM Entertainment, the nine-track hip-hop oriented album topped the iTunes albums chart in 50 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Jordan, Oman, among others.
Popular in their homeland, their new musical offering topped the Korean music charts including Hanteo Chart, Synnara Record and Hot Tracks.
It also became the fastest-selling Korean album of this year and was given the Platinum Album certification on Chinese music streaming service QQ Music, for recording over 1 million yuan (Dhs 525,239) in sales in just 1 hour and 25 minutes after its release.
Accompanied by a colorful, cyber-themed music video, the eponymous title track features singer-songwriter MOON as they sing over disco rhythm and funky guitar sound about wanting to see someone so much as streaming a video to one billion views.
Chanyeol and Sehun showcased their musical prowess, versatility and songwriting skills and brought in other artists such as prominent Korean hip-hop artists Penomeco and Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko for tracks ‘Say It’ and ‘Fly Away’, respectively.
EXO’s second sub-unit made their debut last year with hip hop-themed EP ‘What a Life’, which also charted high on the local iTunes Top Albums chart.