This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows an image of US iconic actress Marilyn Monroe created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows an image of actor Rowan Atkinson as character Mr. Bean created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows an image from the animated movie "Ne Zha" created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows an image of a train created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows an image with the words "Love You 10,000 years" created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Image Credit: AFP
