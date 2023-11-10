Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren isn’t the sole attraction of the four-day music festival, Untold Dubai, which will play out from February 15 to 18 at the Expocity Dubai. The incredible line-up revealed today boast big names including British pop singer Ellie Goulding, American sensation Beba Rexha, and DJs Hardwell, Don Diablo, among many others.

Ellie Goulding on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire Image Credit: AP

Armin Van Buuren, who was in the UAE to launch the UNTOLD Dubai, will take to the main stage. Ellie Goulding from England, a singer and songwriter who’s known for her electropop, synth-pop, folktronica, will also take to the stage.

The DJ scene will also see Hardwell, the kingpin of mix and spin, perform. Adding to the DJ frenzy is Don Diablo, who is one of the pioneers of the future house genre and was ranked sixth in the Top 100 DJs – 2020 list by DJ Mag, and Timmy Trumpet, an Australian talent known for mastering the trumpet and fusing jazz with dance music.

Another attraction will be Bebe Rexha, an American pop icon who constantly breaks the mould on stage to redefine music norms. During her years of rocking the global melodic scene, she added her special touch to alternative rock, R&B, country, rock, and plenty more genres.

US singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

UNTOLD Dubai is also bringing the magical Major Lazer Soundsystem, a Jamaican-American trio including the special artists of Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums. This trio burst onto the scene 15 years ago and has been producing innovative hits ever since. With their niche in electronic dance music and DJing, the audience should put seatbelts on their ears as they get ready for the ultimate musical sensation.

German musician, producer of electronic music, and actor, Paul Kalkbrenner, will add a further element of intrigue to proceedings as he breaks down different tracks and then reassembles them onstage. After several chart-topping albums, amassing millions of fans and headlining festival mainstages around the world he has become one of techno’s biggest superstars. Topping off the bumper list of already confirmed headliners is the one and only American rapper G-Eazy. Well known for his hit singles “Me, Myself & I”, “No Limit”, and “I Mean It”, the chart topping hitmaker will bring a more edgy vibe to the festival with his hip hop beats and engaging lyrics. These are only the first names for UNTOLD, Dubai’s First Mega Festival.

This 4-day will be the first-ever Untold musical festival will be held outside of Romania, making Dubai its first outpost.

At a press conference held in Dubai in June, the Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren said this city holds a special place in his heart. His family also loves the UAE and he expressed his excitement at being a part of ‘Untold Dubai’, which is going to be an amalgamation of musical DJs and acts from around the world.

“I have been coming to Dubai since 2006 and I have a special relationship with Dubai ... I even spent my New Year’s eve in Dubai Marina... This music festival is going to be epic,” said Armin Van Buuren at the press meet.

DJ Armin Van Buuren at Expo 2020 Image Credit: Expo 2020 Media Library