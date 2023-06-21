Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren knows a thing or two about making a dramatic splash of an entrance. Last week, when he was in the UAE to announce the inaugural chapter of Europe’s biggest music festival series to be held at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, this charismatic DJ brought home the message by filming a set at the top of the iconic Burj Khalifa.
Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren wows Dubai with Burj Khalifa spectacle and announces exciting new music festival
In an interview, iconic Dutch DJ opens up on his epic Burj Khalifa shoot, Dubai and more