Canadian singer-rapper Drake, who recently released his album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, paid tribute to the slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala on radio show ‘Table for One’.
According to HipHopNMore, Drake played Moosewala’s hit singles ‘295’ and ‘G-Sh*t’ on his show. ‘295’ recently entered the Billboard Global 200 chart, and claimed the number three spot on YouTube’s Global Music Video chart.
Previously, Drake, who followed Moosewala on Instagram, had shared his condolences on social media when the Indian musician was killed on May 29.
The singer-turned-politician was shot to death by gangsters in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab’s Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab Police Department removed the protection of 424 persons, including Moosewala.