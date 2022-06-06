1 of 12
After news broke that a death threat has been issued against actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, the Mumbai Police have launched a probe in the matter. Here are all the developments in the case so far.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2 of 12
According to the police, Salim Khan, 87, found an unsigned letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. The hand-written letter was found close to 8am at the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai, addressing both Salim and Salman.
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 12
While contents of the letter have yet to be revealed, police sources quoted by ANI have stated the paper referenced slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed on May 29 in a shootout. The threat letter stated Salman Khan and his father would meet a similar fate.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sidhu_moosewala
4 of 12
In response, extra security personnel have been deployed at the Khan residence, the Galaxy Apartments, as per orders by the Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs. The Mumbai Police has also lodged a First Information Report or FIR against the unknown person for sending the death threat.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 12
A further probe is underway, led by Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and other officers, who have questioned the Khan family. The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues, according IANS, and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/beingsalmankhan
6 of 12
At the time the letter was delivered, Salman was in Abu Dhabi having wrapped up his duties as a host of the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards hours earlier where he shared the stage with his co-hosts Ritiesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.
Image Credit: iNSTA/iifa
7 of 12
This latest incident comes days after Salman’s security was tightened the first time following Moosewala’s murder. The connection, for those wondering, is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and has emerged as a key accused in Moosewala’s murder. In 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman following the actor’s involvement in the Blackbuck illegal poaching case during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan in 1998. “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur.” Bishnoi had said at the time. “Everyone will know once we take action.” Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan. | Still from 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'
Image Credit: Rajashri Productions
8 of 12
Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi’s close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, had also revealed that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
Lawrence Bishnoi, who’s being interrogated in the Moosewala case, is also questioned about the threat letter addressed to Salman Khan and Salim Khan, police sources quoted by ANI stated. Punjabi singer-politician Moosewala was murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV. Police are still investigating the case, which is being called a gang rivalry incident.
Image Credit: ANI
10 of 12
After Abu Dhabi, the ‘Sultan’ star’s most recent public appearance has been at Sunday’s arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant. Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and is engaged to Anant Ambani, who is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
According to Times of India, Salman and his team will be leaving Mumbai soon for a 25-day shoot in Hyderabad for his upcoming film. “Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the ‘Tiger 3’ schedule in Mumbai,” a source told the daily.
Image Credit: twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan
12 of 12
Salman Khan and his family have yet to make a statement on the matter.
Image Credit: REUTERS