Rapper Badshah, who has re-christened himself as Badshah 2.0, claims that his new song will have strong Indian folk music undertones to it.

“For my journey so far, I have received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, I think it’s time to surprise everyone with something fiery yet very Indian at its core. This surely embarks my new journey as an artist and I can’t wait to see the reactions,” said Badshah to reporters.