TAB 200324 Badshah1-1585033032857
Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will star in rapper Badshah’s latest music video ‘Genda Phool’, whose teaser will be released on March 24.

Rapper Badshah, who has re-christened himself as Badshah 2.0, claims that his new song will have strong Indian folk music undertones to it.

“For my journey so far, I have received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, I think it’s time to surprise everyone with something fiery yet very Indian at its core. This surely embarks my new journey as an artist and I can’t wait to see the reactions,” said Badshah to reporters.

The song will be released on March 26.