Tamer Hosny and Hussain Al Jassmi Image Credit: Supplied

As Abu Dhabi prepares for the grand Eid Al Adha concerts to be held on July 22 and 23 on Yas Island featuring Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and others, the planners have announced a change timings for the grand event to accommodate the upcoming National Sterilisation Programme in the UAE capital.

The Department of Cultural and Tourism Abu Dhabi has announced the Eid concerts will be held at an earlier time on the allotted days to ensure ticketholders are safely able to reach home before restrictive measures are implemented.

“The safety of all visitors and staff of Abu Dhabi’s attractions and events is our utmost priority. To ensure compliance with the new protocols to enable the National Sterilisation Programme, as well as to enable you to return home safely in time, the Eid concerts’ times have been moved,” read a statement.

“Doors will open at 4.30pm, concerts will start at 6.30pm and finish at 10pm on 22 and 23 July. Your e-tickets will still be valid for the concerts,” the statement continued, while adding: “We would also like to remind you that you will need to present a negative PCR test (valid for 48 hours or less) to enter the venue, and that all attendees above 16 years old will be required to be fully vaccinated (post-28 days from the 2nd dose) and present the “E” or Star icon on the Al Hosn app.”

Star-studded event

Myriam Fares Image Credit: GN Archives

Hosny, Al Jassmi, along with Assala Nasri and Myriam Fares will perform live in Abu Dhabi for a grand Eid Al Adha series of concerts. The live gigs could only be overshadowed perhaps by the fireworks that will light up the sky during the three days of celebrations. Emirati artist Al Jassmi and Syrian sensation Nasri will perform on July 22, while Egyptian actor-singer Hosny and singer-actress Fares will perform on July 23 at the Eithad Arena on Yas Island.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the concerts will be accompanied by three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid Al Adha. The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel. The ‘Summer in Abu Dhabi’ series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering an array of activities to keep residents and visitors entertained.

Assala Nasri Image Credit: Supplied

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer in Abu Dhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

Earlier, DCT Abu Dhabi also announced that Eid Al Adha concert tickets for Al Jassmi and Nasri were back on sale. A limited number of tickets have been made available due to the concert’s popularity, and these will be provided within the safest environment possible. Fans can still grab tickets for this concert on the Etihad Arena website.

National Sterilisation Drive

Abu Dhabi skyline Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee have planned a national disinfection programme, which will be effective from midnight to 5am, starting Monday, July 19.

Restrictions on the movement of individuals, traffic and public transport will be imposed during the five-hour curfew period every day.

During the curfew hours, residents will be allowed to step out of their houses only to buy essential food items and medicines. Those who need to apply for movement permits in Abu Dhabi, can log on to www.adpolice.gov.ae and place a request.

New entry requirements for Abu Dhabi will also come into effect from Monday, July 19th, as part of proactive efforts to prevent COVID-19 mutated variants.

Those entering the emirate with a DPI test to stay for 48 hours or more will have to take a PCR test on day 3 of entry. And those who entered Abu Dhabi to stay for seven days or more must take a PCR test on day 7 of entry.