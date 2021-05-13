1 of 10
Asterix and the Mansions of the Gods (Netflix): Roman conqueror Julius Caesar has a new plan to crush the Gauls who have so far been the only ones to resist his army – he’s going to build a city around the village. As people from Rome flood into the apartment blocks near the village and civilization impinges both on nature and the village dwellers alike, Asterix and Obelix must find a way to save their way of life. Especially when the druid Getafix, who is responsible for brewing the magic potion that has so far saved their village, is kidnapped.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (UAE cinemas): Raise your hand if you haven't been to the cinemas for a long time and you are yearning to watch Salman Khan display his style and swagger? Your degree of enjoyment is directly proportional to how deep your hero worship towards Khan remains. Director Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is strictly for Salman Khan fans alone. The vision of him being a rebel cop waging a war on drugs in Mumbai is as old as the hills, but this film underlines Khan's incredible screen presence. Be warned, the story and the plot twists are outlandish, but put your money down on it if you love bombastic Bollywood potboilers.
Grey's Anatomy (OSN and Netflix): Now that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has signed the deal for Season 18 renewal, it's time to catch up on these bunch of doctors who lead such eventful lives. While they are not saving lives, they are busy having adrenaline-charged encounters with their colleagues in their on-call rooms. Some of the twists are downright ludicrous, but there's no ignoring the addictive quality of this long-enduring medical drama. These doctors are a fun and quirky bunch and they have a pulse on what makes for good TV.
Reply 1988 (Netflix): This Korean series is like a cup of hot chocolate on a rainy evening. It’s sweet, comforting, and will warm the cockles of your heart. It takes viewers on a nostalgic trip back to the late 1980s in Seoul and tells the stories of five families and their five teenage kids. The show is set predominantly in their cosy neighbourhood and is filled with laughs and moving moments. Even if you’re not Korean, you’ll be able to relate to their stories of teen romances, family drama and growing pains.
Shadow and Bone (Netflix): This one’s for the lovers of fantasy and mystery. The adaptation of the popular Grisha novel trilogy by Leigh Bardugo is high on action and superb special effects. The plotline moves quickly and there’s lots to absorb but it’s a wild ride that’s perfect for the long weekend. Set in the fictional land of Ravka, soldier and orphan Alina Starkov discovers that she has an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. However, danger lurks at every corner.
The Other Side of the Door (Apple TV): A mother’s grief drives her to a desperate move – going to a temple on an abandoned hill in India where she has the chance to say goodbye to her son. The only thing is she must speak to him through a closed door. Of course she lets him out and is happy to know that he’s back, even if it’s without his body. Except now he’s acting strange, hurting her daughter, and she’s beginning to see things like a many-armed woman crawling towards her.
Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix): Going on a cruise or travelling to exotic locations may not be feasible for many this Eid, but why not live vicariously through the wealthy Mehras. Their pockets run deep, but they are wonderfully dysfunctional. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh as two siblings with a domineering set of rich parents is a treat to watch. Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar also bring their A-game into this rollicking family drama. There's fun, laughter, travel, and chic clothes to be admired here.
Nizhal (Amazon Prime Video): If you are in the mood for an engaging murder mystery, then Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban’s Malayalam-language thriller ‘Nizhal’ is a good pick. Directed by Appu N Bhattahiri, the tale of a magistrate embarking on a murder trail and how he uncovers a series of unsettling truths. This movie has enough thrills to keep you invested.
This is Us (OSN and Netflix): Festivals such as Eid always you remind you that spending time with you family is your most prized units in our lives. So why not indulge in a series that's stirring and heartwarming? It's a show filled with a string of endearing characters and delves into what make a family tick even if they have warts and moles plaguing their collective existence. Mandy Moore as the family matriarch and whole ensemble set of actors bring their A-game into this touching series. Keep your tissues handy as some of the episodes make you incredibly sad.
Banglore Days (Amazon Prime Video): This fun film revolves around three endearing cousins bonding and traversing life and love in their twenties. Set mostly in Bengaluru, actors Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Nazriya have an easy camaraderie and chemistry among them. This is director Anjali Menon's finest works and reminds you about how cousins can often be your best friends in life. It's a perfect film to watch after a hearty Eid biryani.
