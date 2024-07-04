The Olympic Torch relay

The Olympic flame is lit at Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics, several months before the Olympic Games. This ceremony marks the start the Olympic Torch Relay, which formally ends with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The flame then continues to burn in the cauldron for the duration of the Games, until it is extinguished during the closing ceremony. This year, the flame for the Paris Games was lit in April and has been in a relay ever since. It reached France on May 8 and is expected to be passed from hand to hand by around 10,000 torchbearers before reaching the Olympic cauldron in Paris, on July 26. Over the years, the Olympic flame has gone around the world on many adventurous routes. It has gone into space, reached Mount Everest, and was carried underwater in Lake Baikal – the world's deepest lake – as part of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Torch Relay. The flame will also light the Paralympic Games, which take place from August 28 to September 8, where 1,000 torchbearers will help relay the torch across 50 French towns and cities.