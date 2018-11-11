Mamamoo consists of members Wheein, Moonbyul, Solar, and Hwasa. The all-female act was first introduced to the public in 2014 with debut track, Mr Ambiguous, from EP Hello. Since their start, K-Pop’s powerhouse group gained recognition for their impressive vocals, unique styling and funk-infused, jazz, retro and R’n’B concepts. They’ve released hits such as Egotistic, You’re the Best, Piano Man and Yes I Am.