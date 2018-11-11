RBW Entertainment announced their artist Mamamoo will be returning with their eighth EP on November 29.
The quartet’s upcoming EP, titled Blue;S, is autumn-themed and is the third instalment of their Four Seasons, Four Colors series that started in March with EP Yellow Flower, followed by Red Moon in July.
Earlier this year, their seasonal EPs combined one seasonal colour with each member’s characteristic. Yellow represents member Hwasa while red is Moonbyul’s colour, which were seen in their two albums dropped in spring and summer respectively.
Mamamoo’s anticipated EP will add Solar’s signature colour, blue. Wheein is expected to be the centre of attention in their next EP, with a winter seasonal album.
Mamamoo consists of members Wheein, Moonbyul, Solar, and Hwasa. The all-female act was first introduced to the public in 2014 with debut track, Mr Ambiguous, from EP Hello. Since their start, K-Pop’s powerhouse group gained recognition for their impressive vocals, unique styling and funk-infused, jazz, retro and R’n’B concepts. They’ve released hits such as Egotistic, You’re the Best, Piano Man and Yes I Am.
Last week, their hit song, Starry Night, from sixth EP, Yellow Flower, was certified platinum in the streaming category by Korea’s Gaon Chart after surpassing 100 million streams.