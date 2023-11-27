Fashion designer Rohit Bal is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit at Medanta Hospital, Hindustan Times reported.
Quoting unnamed sources, the report said that the 62-year-old Bal is fighting for his life and has been put on ventilator support.
“Bal was rushed to the hospital by model Suraj Dhalia three days ago. His heart rate was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta,” the news outlet quoted a friend as saying.
The designer recovered from a massive heart attack in 2010 and has had serious health complications in the last few months.