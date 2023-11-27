Television host-actress Kris Aquino, known as the Philippines' queen of all media, recently shared a new health update, disclosing "abnormalities" in her blood panel and plans to undergo iron infusions.
The star reached out for prayers in a detailed Instagram post. Aquino has been in the US for over a year, battling life-threatening autoimmune conditions. "There’s something I chose not to reveal but I feel I must. There were some abnormalities in my blood panel. My haemoglobin hit an all time low, my sodium was as always low, BUT my potassium also dropped. If I want to get healthier it starts with my nutrition. Hindi ko kaya ang iron supplements. Starting next week, I'll be getting iron infusions," Aquino wrote in the post.
"My Churg Strauss syndrome can affect many organs because it causes damage to blood vessels. My lungs have already shown some minor damage, but my now heart is showing signs of exhaustion — just to pump blood that lacks nutrients all over my body, kailangan mag-overcompensate," she added.
Through her Instagram, she has been sharing her health journey, seeking support and prayers from her fans.
Who is Kris Aquino?
Aquino's remarkable career encompasses hosting popular game shows like 'Pilipinas, Game Ka Na Ba?' and starring in her own morning talk show, 'Kris TV.' Moreover, she has made a notable presence in the digital space, including her YouTube channel.
She’s the daughter of former President' Corazon “Cory” Aquino (who served from 1987 to 1991)' and is the youngest sibling of another former president' Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III (2010 to 2016). She notably starred as Princess Intan in the acclaimed 'Crazy Rich Asians', in 'Feng Shui' and is a recipient of 42 PMPC Star Awards for Television.