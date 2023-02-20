Director Judd Apatow ridiculed Hollywood actor Tom Cruise while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards on February 18.
In his opening monologue, Apatow mocked Cruise and took potshots at him.
"The special effects in "Maverick" were so top-notch, I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls," Apatow teased in his monologue of Cruise's 5'7'' stature and aviation shots in "Top Gun: Maverick," according to Variety.
In a report published on Fox News, the directror reportedly made fun of the actor's couch-jumping episode.
"Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!'" Apatow remarked, referring to the actor's infamous interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2005. "And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!'"