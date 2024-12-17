Dubai: The Golan Heights, a picturesque plateau overlooking northern Israel and southwestern Syria, has long been at the heart of a contentious geopolitical dispute.

This land, internationally recognised as part of Syria, has been under Israeli control since the dramatic events of the 1967 Six-Day War.

A week after the fall of Bashar Al Assad to rebels in Syria, Israel has approved a $11 million plan to double the population of the occupied and annexed Golan Heights.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey condemned the plan. While Saudi Arabia called it part of the “continued sabotage of opportunities to restore security and stability in Syria”, Qatar said the Israeli declaration was a “new episode in a series of Israeli aggressions on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law”.

Image Credit:

12 essential facts about the Golan Heights GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION: The Golan Heights is a plateau located in southwestern Syria and northeastern Israel, bordering Lebanon to the north, Jordan to the south, and the Sea of Galilee to the west.

SNOWY PEAK: The Golan Heights offer scenic views of Israel, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Includes Mount Hermon, a 2,800 metre snowy peak popular for skiing.

STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE: The Golan Heights holds significant strategic value due to its elevated position, offering a commanding view of surrounding regions, including northern Israel and southwestern Syria.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT: The area has been inhabited since ancient times, with archaeological sites indicating settlements from the Bronze Age and Roman periods.

OCCUPIED TERRITORY: Israel captured two-thirds of the Golan in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. First civilian settlement, Merom Golan, was established shortly after. Twelve additional communities were created by 1970.

Further fighting occurred during the 1973 war before a ceasefire agreement.

Israel annexed the occupied territory in December 1981.

BUFFER ZONE: An 80km UN-patrolled buffer separates Israeli-occupied Golan from Syrian-held areas. Monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

POPULATION: Around 30,000 Jews live in 30+ settlements. Approximately 23,000 Druze, an ethno-religious minority, reside in the region.

Many Druze retain Syrian identity and reject Israeli citizenship. The area includes Israeli military bases and UNDOF positions.

TRUMP HEIGHTS: In 2019, Donald Trump recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, a move only backed by the US. Israel established a settlement named Trump Heights in response.

TROOPS IN BUFFER ZONE: Israeli troops moved into the buffer zone amid Syria’s instability, citing security concerns. Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered troops to prepare to stay through winter. Israeli forces also advanced beyond the buffer zone onto Mount Hermon slopes.

ECONOMIC AND AGRICULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE: The Golan Heights is a fertile area, producing wine, fruits (e.g., apples and cherries), and cattle. It is also a key source of Israel’s water supply, feeding the Sea of Galilee.

TOURISM AND NATURAL BEAUTY: Known for its scenic landscapes, the region attracts tourists for hiking, skiing on Mount Hermon, and exploring its nature reserves, waterfalls, and archaeological sites.

MILITARY PRESENCE: Due to its strategic importance, the Golan Heights is heavily fortified and remains a site of military tensions, particularly along the demilitarised zone monitored by UNDOF.

“This decision is a new stage in Israel’s goal of expanding its borders through occupation,” Turkey said.

Germany called on its ally Israel “to abandon this plan” saying “it is absolutely crucial now, in this phase of political upheaval in Syria, that all actors in the region take into account the territorial integrity of Syria and do not call it into question”.

Who does the Golan Heights belong to, and what’s the dispute about?

The Golan Heights are part of Syria, as recognised by the United Nations.

However, Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau, since 1967 and annexed that area in 1981 in a move recognised only by the United States.

What do residents say? Many in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights say they want peace with Israel and a return to Syrian control.

Kamil Khater, a barber in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams, told AFP: “We, the Syrians... want peace with everyone, including Israel.”

But once the transition in Damascus is complete, he said, they want Golan to “return to the homeland, Syria”.

Many in the area still hold Syrian nationality, and residents have the right to apply for Israeli citizenship.

WHO ARE DRUZE?

In Majdal Shams, people vigorously celebrated All Assad’s overthrow by Islamist-led forces over the weekend, gathering in the main square to sing and wave the distinctive five-coloured flag of the Druze.

The Druze are an ethno-religious minority living mostly in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Israel and the occupied Golan.

“We are happy about Assad’s fall,” said Umm Diaa, standing opposite “Shouting Hill”, so-called because Syrian families separated by the armistice line exchange news there.

“We want a free Syria where the Syrian people are united, living in peace,” she added.

Bashar Al Muqtat, another resident, said he hoped the Syrian people would “regain their legitimate rights in the Golan and the homeland of Syria”.

The occupied Golan is also home to numerous Israeli settlements including Trump Heights, inaugurated in 2019 in honour of then-US president Donald Trump who recognised Israel’s annexation.

What’s the population of the Golan?

The occupied Golan is home to around 30,000 Israelis and about 23,000 Druze Arabs, whose presence predates the occupation and most of whom retain Syrian citizenship.

Why is Israel occupying the Golan?

Before 1967, the Golan Heights was part of Syria. Its elevated terrain was used by Syria for military purposes.

1967 Six-Day War: During the war, Israel captured the Golan from Syria, citing its strategic importance in defending northern Israel from Syrian attacks.

Post-1967 reality: After the war, the United Nations passed Resolution 242, calling for Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied in the conflict in exchange for peace agreements. However, no consensus was reached on the extent of the withdrawal or specific territorial boundaries.

Israeli annexation (1981): Israel passed the Golan Heights Law, effectively annexing the region and applying Israeli law, jurisdiction and administration. The move was widely condemned internationally, and the UN Security Council Resolution 497 declared the annexation “null and void.”

Syria’s position: Syria insists that the Golan Heights is Syrian territory and demands full Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 borders as a condition for peace. The region holds cultural, historical, and strategic significance for Syria.

An Israeli army soldier sits atop a tank as it drives into the UN-patrolled buffer zone, which separates Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights on December 13, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

What do the Arab nations say?

The Arab nations collectively oppose Israeli control over the Golan and support Syria’s claim to the territory. Their stance is rooted in broader political, historical, and ideological opposition to Israeli territorial expansion in Arab lands.

Arab League’s position Support for Syria: The Arab League consistently supports Syria’s claim to the Golan. It regards the territory as an integral part of Syria and condemns Israel’s annexation as a violation of international law.

UN: Arab nations work through the United Nations to oppose Israeli control, backing resolutions such as UN Security Council Resolution 497 (1981), which declared Israel’s annexation “null and void.”

Rejection of US Recognition: In 2019, when the United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Arab nations strongly criticised the decision, calling it a breach of international law. The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.

Annual declarations: The Arab League Summit frequently includes statements condemning Israeli policies in the Golan and calls for international pressure on Israel to withdraw.

Israeli military forces driving in the buffer zone with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on December 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Why Arab nations oppose Israel’s control?

Territorial sovereignty: Arab nations view the Golan as Syrian land occupied through military force, setting a dangerous precedent for territorial annexation in the region.

Regional solidarity: The dispute ties into the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, with Arab states uniting to oppose perceived Israeli expansionism.

Strategic and economic concerns: The Golan is strategically significant, and its annexation is seen as bolstering Israeli power in the region.