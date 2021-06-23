“This is suicide.”
“Well, that’s kind of our thing.”
Snarky punchlines and some out-of-this-world action sequences make up the new ‘The Suicide Squad’ trailer.
The full trailer for James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ leans into the film’s comic book source material, fully expanding on the group’s central weirdness.
The new footage starts by introducing Idris Elba’s character Bloodsport, who evidently put “Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.”
Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller then walks the motley crew of supervillains into why he’s putting together a team: Something has gone haywire with “Project Starfish”.
Fans also get an extended riff on Weasel, the humanoid weasel. “He’s harmless,” says Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag. “Well, he’s not harmless, he’s killed 27 children...”
Gunn signed on to write and direct the DC film after he was fired from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ by Disney and Marvel. He was subsequently rehired after Disney had a change of heart. “Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. Exploding head See it in theaters on the big screen August 6!” he wrote in a tweet, sharing the new trailer.
The film also stars Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Jared Leto, Sylvestor Stallone, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion and more.
‘The Suicide Squad’ hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.