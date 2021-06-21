1 of 11
Today is Father’s Day in the UAE. ‘Dad’ is usually the first-ever superhero, motivator, and supporter for many. Strict or not, most children turn to the father for fun, support and care. Here are some heartfelt Father’s Day wishes Bollywood stars put up for the occasion. ‘Tandav’ actress Gauahar Khan paid tribute to her late father with a photograph from her wedding album. She posted: "I miss you! My hero. Happy Father's Day 2021. You are with me I know that. Zafar Ahmed Khan the coolest, most loving, most gentle father to us. #MyWeddingMemories #GAZAbKaHaiDin."
Image Credit: Insta/gauaharkhan
2 of 11
Esha Deol recounted a memory in a recent interview with ETimes. Young Esha woke up to find that mom Hema wasn't at home and started crying. She told ETimes that Dharmendra quickly took on Daddy duties and dressed her up for the day.
Image Credit: Insta/ imeshadeol
3 of 11
Popular TV star Hina Khan, who also lost her father to a cardiac arrest earlier this year, tweeted,” “Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly).. June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day..Never did I think tht I will be posting them today. (sic)”
Image Credit: Insta/ realhinakhan
4 of 11
Sanjay Dutt posted a stunning photo collage on Instagram for Father's Day. It included a black-and-white photograph of Sanjay Dutt with his late father, Sunil Dutt. Another photo is of him with his children Shahraan and Iqra, which was taken recently. Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala are seen in the third shot. Captioning the photos, the actor added an endearing remark that read: "Dad you've always been there for me."
Image Credit: Insta/duttsanjay
5 of 11
His father's scooter is Sonu Sood's most valuable item. He tweeted. ''Dear Dad, You are not around but your favourite scooter will always be my most priced possession. Miss you always. ❣️ #HappyFathersDay''.
Image Credit: twitter/ @SonuSood
6 of 11
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a priceless picture from her photo gallery that captures her standing between her father, Randhir Kapoor, and husband, Saif Ali Khan, while flaunting her radiant smile for the lens. In the caption, she referred to them as her "Superheroes".
Image Credit: Insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
7 of 11
Priyanka Chopra posted a montage photos from her and Nick Jonas' childhood on Instagram. Chopra was seen posing with her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, in a childhood photo.
Image Credit: twitter/@priyankachopra ·
8 of 11
Anushka Sharma captioned two gorgeous photos of herself with her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, and Virat Kohli, ‘’The two most exemplary men . The two who 'get me' 💯 . Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have ❤️👨👧#happyfathersday''.
Image Credit: Insta/ AnushkaSharma1588
9 of 11
Wishing the 'main man' of their family, Kiara Advani also posted a series of adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. One of the pictures is a major throwback, which features a newborn Kiara sleeping in her father's arms.
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani
10 of 11
Tiger Shroff also wished his dad, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture that features the dashing father-son duo posing for paparazzi at an event. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy father's day daddy lv u sooo much (sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff
11 of 11
Yami Gautam also posted a special picture from her wedding album featuring herself hugging her father. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day papa...Love you."
Image Credit: Insta/@yamigautam