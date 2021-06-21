1 of 8
Inhale. Exhale. Welcome to the class of yoga 2021. In the past few years the ancient meditative exercise has been gaining followers and now is the time to have a look to see who’s on the proponent list.
Image Credit: Insta/mirandakerr
2 of 8
Supermodel Miranda Kerr is a practitioner of Kundalini yoga, which she discovered in a centre on Bondi Beach Australia at age 18. She explained her dedication to the form in a blog post where she wrote: “Through my almost two decades of practising, I’ve found that it’s helped me develop a deeper mind/body connection, and having a daily practice has helped me remain grounded and calm despite outside noise or stress. It’s also allowed me to build and appreciate a stronger bond with myself and my loved ones.”
Image Credit: Insta/mirandakerr
3 of 8
Considered one of the fittest and most attractive actresses of her time, Jennifer Aniston credits yoga for feeling prepared for life. Aniston said to E! news, "Yoga kind of helps you prepare for everything, honestly.“ "It’s like meditation. It sort of just allows anything that’s coming at you at the end of the day to be kind of doable.”
Image Credit: insta/jenniferanistononline
4 of 8
Kate Hudson is so passionate about yoga that she has her own fitness clothing business, Fabletics.
Image Credit: Insta/katehudson
5 of 8
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been into yoga since she was seven – blame it on her yoga instructor mum. She told Best Health in 2019: “I was very resistant as a kid, but [my mother] said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly. Now, I change it up: I’ll do yoga a couple times a week – hot yoga, specifically.”
Image Credit: Insta/meghanmarkle_official
6 of 8
British comedian Russell Brand, who’s known for a checkered past believes it is the same brand of yoga that’s kept him on the straight and narrow. He once spoke about the impact of yoga on his life, in a YouTube video saying: “For me, what it has done is it’s served as a way of helping me to live without the kind of physical intensity that different aspects of addition I have suffered from provided.”
Image Credit: Insta/russellbrand
7 of 8
Ironman Robert Downey Jr, the comeback actor swears by yoga to help him overcome his previous addictions.
Image Credit: Insta/robertdowneyjr
8 of 8
‘Dark Angel’ star Jessica Alba always seems to have a glow about her. If you ever wonder why – it’s all that yoga. But that’s not all she’s into; Alba is a fitness buff who likes to do weights too. She told lifestyle website Byrdie: “I do like hot yoga classes, if it’s done at a good pace. I prefer it mixed in with light weights, so like a sculpting hot yoga class. I’ll always work out with a friend because it’s more fun.”
Image Credit: Insta/jessicaalba