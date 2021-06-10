1 of 10
‘Mare of Easttown’ (OSN): Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is soul-crushingly brilliant as a troubled police officer who has to solve a local murder of a young woman. The series is a searing exploration of a woman struggling to gain closure from a personal tragedy and how she throws herself into her job to take her mind off her past. Her present and past intermingle and give us a portrait of grief and loss in the most humane manner. Winslet as a hardened, bitter, and brittle mother is painfully good. Watch this compelling series to appreciate Winslet’s turn as a consummate actor. It’s a series that leaves a lasting impression on you.
‘Sunflower’ (Zee5 Global): If you are in the mood for a quirky murder mystery, then hit up actor Sunil Grover’s web series ‘Sunflower’. There’s something heartening about watching a motley bunch of neighbours pretending to be normal, but have secrets to hide. Set against a suburban locality in Mumbai, Grover calls it an interesting mix of genres. Directed by Vikas Bahl, expect plenty of mystery and comedy at one go.
‘Fresh, Fried & Crispy’ (Netflix): If you’re looking for cooking inspiration, or just some delicious grub to watch and drool over, check out this series featuring some of the tastiest fried food in the US. Whether it’s deep fried Oreos in San Diego to jumbo lump crab cakes in Baltimore, YouTube celebrity and food critic Daym Drops will share details about little known fried treats.
‘The Ride’ (UAE cinemas): Need a tear-jerker over the weekend? This is the emotional journey based on real-life BMX star John Buultjens. In it, a young boy is fostered into an interracial family after having a troubled upbringing. It features rapper and actor Ludacris and actress Marianna Buultjens in the lead, as the couple who try to give their new family member a better life.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (OSN): When the Heart country’s dragon jewel is stolen by the other tribes because of Raya’s trust in Namaari, it spells disaster for the whole world for it sets loose The Drunn, an evil force that turns all those it touches to stone. And so begins Raya’s journey to redeem herself by finding the last dragon and saving the world.
‘The Upshaws’ (Netflix): Get ready to laugh. No, I mean really guffaw, maybe even fall off your chair. This American sitcom, featuring brilliant comedian Wanda Sykes, is a glimpse into the inner workings of a dysfunctional family with no filter; all the bitterness and resentment that comes with middle-class living is infused with sarcasm and served minus the sugar coating.
‘A Quiet Place II’: The follow-up to the 2018 surprise hit horror film, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, brings back Emily Blunt as she fights to keep her family alive in a world where creatures that hunt by listening are lurking everywhere. The sequel pushes the mother of her three and her brood into the outer world where the monsters might not be their only predators. Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds also star, and John Krasinski returns as the film’s writer and director. Expect some good jump scares!
'Pinky Memsaab' (Netflix): All those working women who depend on nannies/domestic helps in Dubai must watch this stirring drama ‘Pinky Memsaab’. This tale of a guileless woman from Pakistan who becomes a wealthy woman’s help explores this strange co-dependent relationship in the most honest and touching manner. Set in the UAE, the reality shown in this film feels close to home and makes you question how you treat those who help up us raise children and do the menial jobs that those who are privileged can afford to delegate. Good performances and an earnest eye to details make this a compelling UAE-based drama.
'Castlevania' (Netflix) When a sanctimonious priest burns Vlad Dracula’s wife at the stake while he’s away, he unleashes vengeance the likes of which the world has never seen; blood rains from the sky and creatures of the night come to kill. Three unlikely heroes – Vlad’s son, Alucard, a mage,and the last Belmont (from the dishonored House of Belmont) – are humanity’s only hope.
‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ (Netflix): If you haven’t heard of the genius that is Bo Burnham, then here’s your chance to see the comedian and actor at his hilarious and heart-wrenching best. In this Netflix special filmed, directed and edited by himself, Burnham reflects on the pandemic, loneliness, politics and more through his quirky songs. It’s intimate and personal, and amazing.
