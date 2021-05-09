Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at Vax Live concert Image Credit: Screengrab from YouTube

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex who is marking a special Mother’s Day as she readies to deliver her baby girl, appeared in a new video talking about the importance of equal access of the COVID-19 vaccine during the Vax Live concert that aired Saturday in the US and early morning Sunday in the UAE.

The Duchess appeared virtually to speak for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, dressed in a summery red ensemble, joining her husband Prince Harry who attended the event that was recorded earlier in the week where he showed solidarity with India during the deadly second wave that has gripped the country.

“We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” Meghan said in the video.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: Screengrab from YouTube

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the US. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty,” she continued.

Meghan then spoke up about welcoming her baby girl, while talking about the future she wants for her.

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward,” Meghan said. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan asked fans to donate money for COVID-19 vaccines as a way of celebrating the second birthday of their son, Archie on May 6.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday,”” said the couple, who now live in California after renouncing their royal duties.

In a letter posted on the website of their Archewell non-profit foundation, they praised supporters for their charity donations on Archie’s birthday.

Co-Chair Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021 Image Credit: AFP

“Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful,” they wrote.

Meghan, 39, also turned children’s book author, making her writing debut with ‘The Bench’, which is based on the bond between her husband Prince Harry and Archie.

This combination photo shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaving Canada House in London, on Jan. 7, 2020, left, and cover art for her upcoming children's book "The Bench," with pictures by Christian Robinson. The book will publish on June 8. (AP Photo, left, and Random House Children’s Books via AP) Image Credit: AP

The book, which is set to release on June 8, is illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson. The idea for the book sprang from a poem that Meghan wrote for Harry as he celebrated his first Father’s Day after Archie was born.