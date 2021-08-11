Chet Hanks. Image Credit: AFP

Actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were one of the first Hollywood celebrities to have contracted COVID-19 in 2020 and they detailed their journey with it on social media. Since then, Tom has been vocal about being safe during the global pandemic.

However, their son Chet has very different views about handling the crisis, which he expressed in a strange, profanity laden video posted to Instagram.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Image Credit: Reuters

He starts off the video saying he was in favour of the vaccine. “I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It’s really important that we all do this,” he said in the clip.

After a few seconds, he abruptly changes his tone, screaming “Psych!”

In his rant, he said he won’t be taking the vaccine.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I never had COVID. Y’all ain’t sticking me with that [expletive] needle. It’s the [expletive] flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Okay, why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your [expletive] inside,” Chet said, adding that he was tired of wearing a mask.

Chet Hanks, an actor and musician, is Tom and Rita’s third child. He has made headlines in the past for dealing with substance abuse. In March, his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker filed a lawsuit against Chet accusing him of being physically and emotionally abusive. This came after Parker was granted a restraining order against Chet.