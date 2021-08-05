1 of 10
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (Netflix): Decades after he went missing, air bender and Avatar Aang breaks out of his ice bubble only to learn his monk family has been killed and the world is in the middle of a war. He must prepare to fight the fire bender king and save it. His mission takes him on a dangerous trip but fortunately he makes loyal friends who will remain with him every step of the way. This comedy-adventure is a cool binge watch for the entire family.
‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ (Netflix): When Hannah Grace dies during an exorcism and is taken to the morgue, an ex-cop must face facts – she’s relatively alone in a building with dead bodies and a possessed corpse out to kill her.
‘The Suicide Squad’ (UAE cinemas): The gang of bad guys is back! In this standalone sequel to the 2016 movie, supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and others are recruited from Belle Reve prison to join the shady and mysterious Task Force X. The team is sent to the remote island of Corto Maltese to carry out a mission.
‘Cooking with Paris’ (Netflix): This is one interesting combination you would have never seen coming. Reality TV star Paris Hilton is going to show off her cooking skill in a new show. The celebrity will get the help of her famous friends and navigate new ingredients and new recipes.
‘Late Shift’ (UAE cinemas): This interactive movie will allow audiences to change the outcomes using an app and is one cinematic experience that is not to be missed. The film follows Matt Thompson (Joe Sowerbutts), a student and car park attendant, after he inadvertently finds himself entangled in a plot to rob a priceless Ming dynasty bowl. After being kidnapped by the gang of thieves who are the masterminds of this plot, things go haywire.
‘Spirit Untamed’ (UAE cinemas): Ride into the weekend with a sweet new animated movie that’s perfect for the kids. Lucky Prescott is a young girl who moves to a small town where she becomes acquainted with a wild mustang named Spirit. When a wrangler tries to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her friends go on a wild adventure to rescue her animal friend.
‘Making the Cut’ (Amazon Prime Video): Get inspired with this series hosted by fashion model Heidi Klum and TV personality Tim Gunn. The stylish duo lead a competition between designers who face a number of challenges and assignments in the hopes of starting their own successful business.
‘The Bone Collector’ (Netflix): This 1999 film starring Hollywood icons Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie is a crime drama that cannot be missed. In it, Lincoln, a quadriplegic forensics expert, is on the hunt for a serial killer. He get the help of a talented new recruit Amelia to hunt down the murdered, who soon stars leaving clues for them both.
‘Manifest’ (Starzplay): An airline suddenly reappears after five years of being missing and its 191 passengers, who were previously thought to be dead, have to learn to reenter society. However, those people begin to experience visions and supernatural occurrences.
‘Knives Out’ (Starzplay): Mystery abounds in this crime drama that has a hint of comedy. Crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies under strange circumstances and the cool and collected Detective Benoit Blanc is there to investigate. It’s a story about a dysfunctional family where there’s lots brewing right under the surface.
