Having acted in over 400 films in more than 5 languages, Mammootty or Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil celebrated 50 years of acting in cinema on August 6.
Image Credit:
File image: The 69-year old started his cinema career in 1971 with the Malayalam movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. He started his career in an uncredited role, as a junior artist in this movie.
Image Credit: Supplied
[Mammootty when he visited Gulf News] In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to the arts
Image Credit: GN Archive
As of 2021, Mammootty has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South.
Image Credit: Insta/mammootty
A lawyer turned actor: In an IANS interview, the star once said, ""I wanted to become an actor, and accidentally I became a lawyer for a while."
Image Credit: instagram.com/dqsalmaan
The next generation: The star's son Dulquer Salman has carved out his own place in the industry, even edging Mammootty out at the Kerala State Film Awards 2015.
Image Credit: Supplied
Fellow actor and Malayalam movie veteran Mohanlal wished Mammootty with a post on social media, and said, "Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka"
Image Credit: Screengrab/Instagram @mohanlal
Actor Prithviraj also congratulated the star on the milestone, and captioned his post: "50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema’s greats! ❤️ @mammootty"
Image Credit: Supplied