The columnist who wrote a controversial piece about Priyanka Chopra for The Cut, a New York Magazine spinoff, has apologised for her piece.
The original story
“I want to sincerely apologise to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words,” Mariah Smith posted on Twitter. “I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry.”
Smith sparked outrage on social media last week after a piece she wrote, calling Chopra, one of the biggest Bollywood stars, a ‘global scam artist’ for tricking Jonas into marrying her. Following criticism, the article was first edited and then eventually taken down by the The Cut, which said it didn’t meet its standards.
“An earlier story about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologise,” the magazine posted.
But the debate raged over the weekend, with many criticising the magazine for publishing it in the first place.
Smith was also attacked for her bad research, scant understanding of Indian customs and for going after another woman in a publication targeted at female readers.
Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, wed in a lavish four-day ceremony in Rajasthan last weekend.