Pictures from the wedding album of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were finally unveiled after days of anticipation by fans and media alike, with People magazine carrying exclusive images of the newly-married couple who tied the knot in Jodhpur earlier this week.
The five-day festivities culminated in a two-day wedding ritual, the first following Christian traditions that saw both Chopra and Jonas wearing Ralph Lauren for the occasion.
WHITE WEDDING
In a video that accompanied People’s story, Chopra is seen walking down the ailse in a stunning 75-foot long veil that required five people to carry it as she made her way to the altar.
In an Instagram post, Lauren stated the strapless column dress worn by Chopra was embellished with pearlescent sequins and overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat and satin-covered buttons.
“The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including ‘Family’, ‘Hope’ and ‘Compassion,” wrote Lauren.
Dressed in powder blue, her mother Madhu Chopra gave her away — the 36-year-old’s father Ashok Chopra died of cancer in 2013.
Jonas is also seen walking down the aisle arm-in-arm with his mother Denise Miller-Jonas, dressed in a Lauren designed double-breasted tux with a piece of the bride’s dress hand-embroidered with the words, ‘My Jaan’ (My Life) at his lapel and over his heart.
All three of his brothers — Kevin, Joe and Frankie — serving as the groomsmen and were also dressed in Ralph Lauren as were the parents, the flower girls and ring bearer.
The ceremony was officiated by his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, who is also a pastor.
INDIAN RITUAL
The following day, the couple exchanged vows once again, with Chopra dressed in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed lehenga (traditional skirt and blouse). The designer also shared details of the outfit on his Instagram account, describing her hand embroidered custom-made ensemble covered with hand-cut organza flowers, Siam-red crystals and delicate threadwork that took over 100 embroiders working over 3,720 hours in Kolkata to get it ready for her big day.
Her jewellery, also by the designer, saw her wearing Mughal-styled pieces of uncut diamonds and emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls.
Meanwhile, Jonas also wore a hand embroidered Sherwani (traditional Indian attire) designed by Sabyasachi, accompanied by a Chanderi tissue safa or turban.
The weekend wedding festivities concluded with a traditional bidaai or goodbye where Chopra big goodbye to her mother.
“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress says in the People interview. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”
“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra, 36, further added. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”
The wedding saw 225 guests in attendance, including ‘Game of Thrones’ actress and fiance to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth and cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra.
The wedding was held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The ceremonies kicked off on November 30, with the couple hosting a henna ceremony along with a friendly cricket match. Later that night they also hotsed a sangeet or music party that saw both families perform in elaborate musical numbers.
“It was all tears. All tears,” the actress further states in the interview. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”