It’s time to say goodbye to Poe Dameron, kids. Or at least the version of him that we know.
Oscar Isaac, who played the cocky rebel pilot in the latest ‘Star Wars’ trilogy that concluded last year, has said he never wants to return to the role again.
In an interview with Deadline, Isaac quipped that he might return to the galactic franchise, “if I need another house or something.”
The actor was speaking at an interview along with writer-director Paul Schrader, promoting their upcoming movie, ‘The Card Counter’.
During the chat, Isaac said while he enjoyed the process of filming ‘Star Wars’, these huge-scale franchises are not exactly the kinds of movies he wants to make.
“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, and set designers, and all that. It was really fun,” Isaac, who broke out with the indie hit ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ said. “But it’s not really what I set out to do. What I really set out to do was to make handmade movies and to work with people that inspired me.”
The actor hasn’t completely sworn off mega-franchises either. Isaac will soon be seen in the live-action adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, ‘Dune’, set to release in November this year.