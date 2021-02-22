Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Image Credit: AFP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the latest high-profile celebrities to offer help amid the Texas winter storm that has left many without water, heating and shelter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who last week announced that they would not be returning to royal duties, donated an undisclosed amount to the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas Texas through their Archewell Foundation.

“Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the shelter tweeted. “Through their non-profit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!”

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, added: “Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

The facility provides help to women and families who have experienced domestic violence. They had to close their doors for the first time in decades due to a power outage.

“For the first time in our history of more than 35 years, our shelter had to be completely shut down due to an extended total power outage,” an Instagram post from the shelter read. “Additionally, the pipes burst in our transitional housing unit Annie’s House, flooding apartments, offices and the on-site school.”

On February 19, a statement from Buckingham Palace said that Harry and Meghan would not return to the Royal Family as working members, a year after they decided to step back from their roles. They couple are currently expecting their second child together.

A spokesman for the pair said that they remained committed to service.