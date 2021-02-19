Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will not return to the Royal Family as working members, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement on the website read.
“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” it went on to read.
The news comes over a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to “step back” as senior royals.
Days before Harry and Meghan are due to appear in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Palace said the pair’s honorary military appointments and royal patronages would be returned to the queen.
A spokesman for the pair said that they remained committed to service.
“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” the spokesman said.
“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."
This is a developing story.