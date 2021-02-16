This will be their first major TV interview since quitting their royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Soon after announcing they are expecting their second child together, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given fans curious about their lives something else to look forward to.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will speak with TV legend Oprah Winfrey in their first major interview since the couple gave up their royal duties and moved to the US last year.

The 90-minute ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ will air on March 7, CBS announced on Monday.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Winfrey attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Image Credit: AFP

Former actress Markle, known for her role in TV show ‘Suits’, has had a difficult few years following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. She has been open about her struggles with the media, recently winning a privacy case against a British tabloid.

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody could understand that,” she said in a 2019 documentary. “In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friend said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

Last year, Markle, 39, revealed in a New York Times op-ed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote in the emotional first person account. “I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”