Kylie Jenner Image Credit: WikiCommons

Reality star Kylie Jenner has broken her silence following the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert at Astroworld festival in Houston over the weekend that left eight people dead and 13 more in the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the entrepreneur issued a statement in the aftermath of the mass casualty that is still being investigated. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community,” she wrote.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jenner also took the opportunity to set the record straight stating that they were unaware of the incident until after the show.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” she added.

People Magazine stated that Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, was present at the Astroworld festival along with sister Kendall Jenner when the tragedy occurred. Scott and Jenner’s three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster was also in attendance at the event.

Travis Scott performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Early on Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena provided details regarding the incident in a press conference. “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event. We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event,” Chief Pena said.

“What we do know is that at approximately 9pm, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” he added.

Chief Pena noted that 17 individuals were transported to hospitals.

Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (KTRK via AP) Image Credit: AP

“We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that are confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process. The Houston Police Department is sending units out to the hospitals to identify these patients, these fatalities,” Chief Pena added.

According to Reuters, Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance on Friday when he spotted fans in distress near the stage, video posted online showed. He asked security to make sure they were safe. Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the audience several times.

“We need somebody to help. Somebody passed out right here,” Scott said, according to video of his set, which included a guest appearance by Canadian rapper Drake. “Security, somebody, jump in here real quick.”