1 of 8
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as stars bring out their season’s best with musical specials, decorative trees and plenty of tinsels. Christmas queen Mariah Carey has kicked things off with ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’, streaming now on AppleTV+. Complete with show-stopping costumes, glitter, Santa, celebrity appearances and her children to boot, Mimi brings the seasonal spirit into swing.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mariahcarey/
2 of 8
Kylie Jenner has a towering Christmas tree all lit up in her foyer, calling this the favourite time of the year. While it will be a while until the presents pop up, fans are eagerly waiting for the Kardashian-Jenner annual family snap. Let’s hope it’s a good one.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/KylieJenner
3 of 8
Singer John Legend has swung into action with a vintage Mustang and a back seat full of presents for his colleagues on The Voice. “Pulled up to the #TheVoiceLives with a vintage Mustang to match my suit. You gotta coordinate!”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/johnlegend
4 of 8
Nikki Bella and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, are celebrating the season with a holiday photoshoot, with their four-month-old son Matteo. Bella shared images from the Christmas card photoshoot, with a behind-the-scenes look shared on her Instagram. “Christmas card shoot,” she captioned the post. “Loved Teo’s hair blowing in the wind lol.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/thenikkibella
5 of 8
New mum Gigi Hadid has also popped up the tree a tad early this year, posting a picture of herself with her daughter, which she shares with singer Zayn Malik. “A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/GigiHadid
6 of 8
Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone posted a picture of herself decorating the Christmas tree with her daughters. “And then it was Christmas. And it turned out that babies were bigger than kings and love was greater than death,” she wrote.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/caterinascorsone
7 of 8
Singer Meghan Trainor capped off Halloween in October with a Christmas tree, setting the stage for her holiday-themed album, ‘A Very Trainor Christmas’. The seasonal theme has exploded on her Instagram page with a preview to her concert and performances as well.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/meghan_trainor
8 of 8
Just as Thanksgiving celebrations ended in the US, Pink’s family were ready with their Christmas decorations. The singer’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a picture of their children decorating the tree and getting ready for the season.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/Pink