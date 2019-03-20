Image Credit:

Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in ‘Game of Thrones’, surprised athletes at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 for the second day in a row as he gave his support to the Icelandic national team.

Bjornsson, who is also currently the World’s Strongest Man and a former professional basketball player, visited the athletes at ADNEC March 18 before heading over to Dubai Police Stadium a day later to cheer on the Iceland team in the athletics competitions.

“The values and culture here are beautiful and the people are very nice,” said Bjornsson. “I came here to see the Icelandic team and cheer on my townspeople. Special Olympics is fantastic and I’ve really enjoyed myself. These people inspire me to be better.”

A UAE regular, Bjornsson was in Dubai last year for the World’s Ultimate Strongman: Beasts in the Middle East competition that was held in October. He was also here in 2015 for the Etisalat Fitness Festival.