These empowered women will join Maria Bravo and Mona Kattan for the fund-raising event

Hollywood actress Eva Longoria Baston will join hands with beauty moguls Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan in Dubai on December 17 for the annual fund-raiser The Global Gift Gala, chaired by Maria Bravo.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman — who will perform on stage — and Michelle Docquery are a part of the guest list.

British artist Sacha Jafri will auction his internationally acclaimed master pieces during the celebrity-studded night that will see the UAE’s wealthy loosen their purse strings. The Gipsy Kings, known for their flamenco and salsa, will also perform on stage.

The night isn’t restricted to fund-raising alone.

Mona Kattan will be honoured with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award, which is reserved for women who during their professional career carry out outstanding work to empower other women.

TV presenter and entrepreneur Rosemin Madhavji will be the recipient of the Global Gift We Believe in People Award for embracing and supporting the Global Gift Foundation through the years. The funds raised during the night will go towards helping those in need at the Harmony House India and the Eva Longoria Foundation.