‘Furiosa’, George Miller’s prequel to cult favourite ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, won’t hit screens until 2024. The much-awaited action film was originally scheduled to open on June 23, 2023. Instead, it will hit screens on Memorial Day of 2024, Warner Bros. said on Friday.
‘Furiosa’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, with Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wounding out the cast. Taylor-Joy will take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, a part played memorably by Charlize Theron in ‘Fury Road’.
Production on ‘Furiosa’ will take place in New South Wales in 2022, according to Indiewire. The movie is expected to be the biggest film production to ever take place in Australia, outdoing even the grandeur of the one-and-a-half-year shoot of ‘Fury Road’ from 2012 through 2013.
In addition, ‘Salem’s Lot’, the studio’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel about vampires, will open on September 9, 2022. ‘Salem’s Lot’ is directed by Gary Dauberman, who helmed ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ for the studio.
The film stars Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie, Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and William Sadler.