Actor Daniel Craig has made big bucks thanks to his upcoming movies ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘Knives Out 3’, set to release on Netflix. According to Variety, this makes him the highest-paid movie star of 2021 so far, having earned $100 million with the Rian Johnson thrillers. Here are the rest of the stars who drew the biggest salaries, according to Variety...
Dwayne Johnson lands in the second spot. He is walking off with $50 million from Amazon’s holiday-themed action movie ‘Red One’.
Will Smith earned $40 million for his upcoming movie ‘King Richard’, where he stars as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.
Denzel Washington also made $40 million with his movie ‘The Little Things’, where he stars as a detective on the hunt for a serial killer in Los Angeles.
Leonardo DiCaprio earned $30 million for the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, opposite Jennifer Lawrence. The two actors star as astronomers who have to warn people that a comet that will destroy Earth is approaching.
Mark Wahlberg too scored $30 million for Netflix action comedy ‘Spenser Confidential’, about a former detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld in order to investigate a murder.
In the sixth spot is actress Jennifer Lawrence, who pocketed $25 million from ‘Don’t Look Up’.
Julia Roberts earned $25 million from ‘Leave the World Behind’, where she stars alongside Denzel Washington. The movie is based on Rumaan Alam’s best-selling 2020 thriller of the same name.
Sandra Bullock pulled in $20 million for ‘The Lost City of D’, where she stars as a romance novelist who gets involved in a kidnapping attempt along with her book’s cover model (played by Channing Tatum).
Ryan Gosling made $20 million from ‘The Gray Man’, another Netflix movie. In it, the actor plays a CIA operative-turned-assassin. It also stars Chris Evans and South Indian actor Dhanush.
Other Hollywood stars who feature on the list include Chris Hemsworth (pictured) and Brad Pitt ($20 million each for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Bullet Train’, respectively).
Michael B. Jordan (pictured) made $15 million from ‘Without Remorse’ while Tom Cruise was paid $13 million upfront to star in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.
The list also shows Keanu Reeves landing at the 15th spot as he earned $12-14 million from ‘The Matrix 4’.
Joining the A-listers above are Chris Pine (pictured), who reportedly earned $11.5 million from his film ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and Robert Pattinson, who earned $3 million from ‘The Batman’.
