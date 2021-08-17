1 of 11
To shower or not to shower seems to be the big question haunting the rich and the famous. Recently, when the handsome Hollywood star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed in a podcast that they rarely bathe their kids or themselves, it opened the proverbial can of worms about the stars and their questionable personal hygiene. Here’s a look at celebrities who may light up the big screens, but showering daily is never on their agenda ...
Image Credit: AP
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: The Hollywood star couple shocked fans when they revealed in a recent podcast that they rarely bathe their children or themselves. The ‘Bad Moms’ star grew up in the Ukraine said: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.” Her actor-husband was on the same page, adding: “Now, here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” The pair also admitted they don’t like to bathe very much. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else,” said Kutcher. His wife and actress Kunis revealed that she washes her face twice a day but doesn’t shower on a regular basis.
Image Credit: Reuters
Brad Pitt: This Hollywood heavyweight who is one of the most bankable stars in the West has often expressed his aversion to soap and water. He uses baby wipes to swab his armpits. He claims that having a large brood to run after cuts into his time.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Aamir Khan: When they were married, the superstar's wife claimed that Aamir Khan is not a fan of taking regular baths. Her exact words in a chat show with Karan Johar was: "If Aamir can avoid a bath, he will.”. In no time, Khan interjected and clarified his stand with: “I’m a very clean person, I don’t need to have a bath. I believe in water conservation.”
Image Credit: IANS
Jake Gyllenhaal: This Hollywood actor has an unconventional take on bathing and believes it’s an exercise in futility. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … [I] think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” said Gyllenhaal in an interview with Vanity Fair. He’s equally perturbed by loofahs. “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory, but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me. More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary,” he added.
Image Credit:
Robert Pattinson: The Twilight star may look like a million bucks, but in an interview with Extra, he confirmed the rumours that he hadn’t washed his hair for six weeks. “I don't really see the point in washing your hair,”said Pattinson. This English actor is also notorious for his tardy personal hygiene. Several sources who worked on the set of ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ told MTV that the actor was notorious for his bad body odour. Incidentally , the actor is the face of a fancy cologne brand.
Image Credit: AFP
Charlize Theron: In an interview with David Letterman, Theron claimed she was ‘fine’ with going a week without showering
Image Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Zac Effron: The ‘High School Musical 3’ is an avid biker and a fitness enthusiast, but he’s reportedly not a fan of showering. "Zac isn't a big fan of showering... It's so gross, because Zac loves to work out and plays basketball all the time — and then goes days without showering." Efron is also apparently a graduate of Brad Pitt's school of hygiene. Just like Pitt, Effron likes to clean himself with baby wipes.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Kristen Bell: In a podcast with Dax Shepard, Bell claimed that she waits for her body to stink before she decides to shower. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink … Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” said Bell. Later, she defended her comments in another interview claiming she rarely showers to save water and mitigate the drought in California. “We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water,” said Bell.
Image Credit: AP
Shia LaBeouf: This actor went weeks without showering for the love of his craft. According to film folklore, on the sets of his war film ‘Fury’, LaBeouf took his portrayal of World War II solider so seriously that he refused to shower to be in character. According to a source, the actor “refused to shower for weeks on end so he could better understand how his character would have felt living in the trenches."
Image Credit: Reuters
Julia Roberts: This statuesque actress may be wonderful and luminous on the big screen, but her eco-friendly values makes her reportedly smelly. According to reports,. Roberts rarely takes showers or baths because she doesn’t want to use too much water, and she doesn’t wear deodorants because it’s “never been my thing.”
Image Credit: REUTERS