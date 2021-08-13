1 of 9
"Build it and they will come", said the mysterious voice in the 1989 classic Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. The movie, about a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield after hearing a voice telling him to do so, was a big hit for the Hollywood star. Well, 32 years later they built it, and they came! Costner opened up baseball’s Field of Dreams - the first ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa – and he lead an epic pre-match entrance through the corn.
Image Credit: Twitter / Major League Baseball
2 of 9
Corny... Costner led out the teams into the cornfield with the makeshift pitch with the original movie score playing though the stadium speakers.
Image Credit: Twitter / Sportsnet
3 of 9
Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn walks through the cornfield and onto the pitch before the start of the game.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
The Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, was between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. It had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but finally went ahead yesterday at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 9
Costner addressed the crowd before the first pitch. "Thirty years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," he said. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again.”
Image Credit: AP
6 of 9
It ended up being quite an exciting game too. Seen here is Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrating his two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 9
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws the ball in the outfield. The MLB has already announced it will return for another Field of Dreams game in August 2022 with teams to be decided.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 9
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge throws the ball in the match against the Chicago White Sox. Chicago won 9-8 but the game went down to the bottom of the ninth and even had a Hollywood-style ending too...
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
Home run! New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge could only watch a Chicago White Sox Seby Zavala home run fly into the outfield corn in the fourth inning. It was a moment that was marked by a firework display and the entire spectacle was a masterclass in nostalgia. If you haven't see Field of Dreams, then now is the time.
Image Credit: AP