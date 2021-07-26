1 of 10
Beniffer – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - made their newly reunited coupledom Insta-official on Saturday, the day JLo turned 52. But her relationship status was very, very low on the list of things to notice that day; what really got fans talking was her levels of fitness that went through the roof. The actress looks radiant in a red and yellow bikini, which she paired with a multicoloured shrug. Celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood wrote about being star struck as they viewed the post. Bollywood actor Malaika Arora called JLo a "queen", while her sister, actress Amrita Arora, posted a photo of Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram story with this caption: "Just gonna leave this here...Queen." Check out these famous, fabulous celebs who prove that with determination – and a good workout – you can look amazing no matter what your age.
Juhi Chawla believes being happy on the inside translates to you looking better on the outside. She also urges not eating post 7pm to stay fit. Considering what she looks like at 51, the mantra seems to be working for her.
‘Friends’ star Jeniffer Aniston is another fresh-faced beauty on the other side of 50. While she’s always been healthy, Aniston, who is 51, owes her chiselled abs to a combination of eating well and exercising three to seven days a week.
Bhagyashree at 52. She rose to fame after appearing in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ alongside Salman Khan. One look at her Instagram confirms her love for fitness. After being diagnosed with calcification of the shoulder [WHEN], Bhagyashree began her fitness adventure. With her daily training videos, this mother of two is defying several fitness stereotypes. She does yoga, quad training, lunges, and other exercises in addition to functional training.
Salma Hayek at 54. The mexican-american actress has always been recognised as one of Hollywood's most attractive ladies, so her graceful ageing comes as no surprise. The ‘Frida’ actress does appreciate one type of diet, and that is juicing. She was so inspired by it that she decided to start her own business in the same industry. “When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,” she wrote on the website of Cooler Cleanse. “After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally,” she said. Hayek, surprisingly, does not enjoy going to the gym. "Some individuals have the discipline to workout in the morning, and I didn't develop that," she revealed to People magazine earlier. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga.”
Tabu – the 50-year-old who looks at least a decade younger - loves to exercise and is known to workout with Pilates, yoga and kick-boxing. She also loves swimming.
The ‘Basic Instinct’ star had made her health a priority after a traumatic incident and worked on becoming more disciplined. “Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion,” she told Shape magazine. The actress visits gym four or five times a week, where she blends various routines such as pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dancing. . She also avoids gluten-containing meals and prefers non-caffeinated drinks to coffee.
Bollywood beauty Rekha has kept herself looking youthful even at the age of 66. In an interview, Rekha had told that she does yoga and exercises daily to keep herself fit. She also uses home remedies and Ayurvedic potions. Of course it’s not all exterior effort. She eats well, drinks about 10-12 glasses of water and stays far, far away from junk food to keep herself looking the way she does.
Halle Berry at 54. If you've ever glanced through Halle Berry’s Instagram account, you'll notice that fitness is extremely important to the Oscar winner. Every other article has a fitness suggestion, a photo from a workout or a motivating remark to encourage you to keep going. She works out a lot to keep her curvy and toned body in shape and manage her diabetic condition. Berry dislikes heavyweights and prefers to work with what she has, as well as doing a lot of cardio.
When actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene returned to acting after a years’ long hiatus, it was to an awe-struck fandom. The 56-year-old who is known for her dancing credits it with keeping her fit. “Dancing for me is a passion- it gives me a spiritual high, rejuvenates me after a hectic day at work and home with the additional benefit of being a great workout routine! With each step, I yearn to learn more- it’s a deep form of evolution for me,” she said in an interview.
