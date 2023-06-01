South Korean rapper J-Hope will work as an assistant instructor at an Army boot camp for the remainder of his mandatory military service. Sharing news reports about the BTS member’s military promotion, fans took to social media to congratulate him.

An article on the news website koreatimes.com, on Wednesday, said: “Sources revealed the member has recently been chosen for the position at the recruit training center of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul.”

The 29-year-old entered this boot camp on April 18 and recently completed five weeks of basic training.

After successfully graduating, J-Hope shared photos on his Instagram and Weverse accounts, telling his fans about his graduation ceremony. He also shared pictures in his military uniform.

According to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, a military source said that the star has been appointed as a training instructor, much like fellow BTS member Kim Seok-jin.

Jin enlisted in the boot camp at the fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, 60 km north of Seoul, in December 2022, becoming the first BTS member to enter the military.

He was initially a trainee and then became an assistant teaching instructor. Some reports suggest that he gradually rose the ranks to become ‘Private First Class’. However, this has not been confirmed by BTS’ agency Bighit Music.

Responding to the reports about J-Hope, the agency said: “Please understand that it is difficult to confirm.”

While the agency did not issue clear confirmation, fans took to social media to congratulate J-Hope on his achievement.

The singer is expected to be discharged on October 17, 2024, after serving as an active-duty soldier for 18 months.

Meanwhile, BTS’ RM (Kim Nam-joon) was just appointed as the public relations ambassador to the Ministry of National Defence's 'Killed in Action Recovery & Identification' organisation (Makri).

On May 31, Bighit had announced that RM will assume this role on June 1, in an official ceremony.

According to multiple news reports, the organisation serves to recover the remains of war heroes from the Korean War to return to their families.

As the public relations ambassador, RM will be promoting the organisation and its projects.