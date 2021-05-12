Mukesh Khanna Image Credit: instagram.com/iammukeshkhanna

TV actor Mukesh Khanna has slammed rumours that he has died, sharing in an Instagram video that he is “perfectly alright”.

The 62-year-old star known for starring in shows like ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ posted the video on Tuesday to explain.

“I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well,” he said in Hindi, according to Hindustan Times. “I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media.”

Khanna also said that the rumours have led to him receiving numerous phone calls.

“I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern,” he added.

Last week, singer Lucky Ali also faced rumours that he had died after contracting COVID-19. However his friend Nafisa Ali took to Twitter to clear things up.

“Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health,” she wrote at the time.

The ‘O Sanam’ singer later took to his own social media to say that he is “alive and well”.