1 of 11
Abdel Halim Hafez hologram concert: If you missed the hologram concert featuring Umm Kulthum, then here’s your chance to make things right. Dubai Opera will be hosting the first hologram event of the late celebrated Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez. The event, which will be staged on May 13 and 14 in time for Eid, promises to be a speculator 90-minute show that will feature some of the singer’s most popular songs. Hailed as one of the greatest Egyptian musicians, along with Umm Kulthum, Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Mohamed Fawzi and Shadia, Hafez was a prolific singer and actor whose music and films were adored by fans across the region and beyond. Audiences at the hologram event will be able to watch Hafez on stage, 43 years after his passing, thanks to the use of hologram technology and artificial intelligence to create a high-resolution 3D model that matches the artist’s face and body movements. The show will be supported by a live 28-person band. Doors open at 9.30pm with the show starting at 10pm. Tickets, priced from Dh350 for silver to Dh950 for VIP, are available online through Dubai Opera and Visit Dubai.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Dubai Opera
2 of 11
Dubai Comedy Festival: Those looking to laugh their way into the long weekend can head to the Dubai Comedy Festival, which is returning after a successful 2020 event. With a great line-up of world-class comedians, this edition of Dubai Comedy Festival is sure to draw a smile on everyone’s faces with 10 days of unmissable shows taking place all over the city. From May 13 to 22, this year’s international roster of comedians includes Gad Elmaleh, Eddie Griffin, Maz Jobrani, Nemr, Alexander Revva and more. Homegrown talent Ali Al Sayed, who is the Dubai-based co-founder of Dubomedy, will perform on May 14, The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Indian comedian Harsh Gujral will perform at the same venue on May 15. French-Moroccan comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh will perform on May 16 and 17 at Dubai Opera (French language show). Alexander Revva and Mikhail Galustyan, the much-loved Russian comedians, will perform their show ‘Funny and Even Funnier’ on May 18 at Dubai Opera. Lebanese-American stand-up comic Nemr will perform May 20 at Dubai World Trade Center. The same evening, Mina Liccione will perform at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Maz Jobrani will perform May 21 at Dubai World Trade Center. Hollywood actor and popular comedian Eddie Griffin will perform on May 22 at Dubai Opera. French comedian Kev Adams will perform on May 22 at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
Comedy Bizarre: The buck doesn’t stop at the festive shows at Dubai Comedy Festival. Madinat Jumeirah, along with its surrounding bars and restaurants, will host Dubai Comedy Festival’s Comedy Bizarre, bringing 10 nights of laughter, live entertainment, music, food, and more from May 13 to 22. The Comedy Bizarre will feature open mic nights from May 13 to 19, kicking off at 7pm each night, at Madinat Jumeirah Amphitheatre. Tickets priced at Dh55. Comedians Dean Edwards, Reem Edan, Eman Morgan, Nina Kharoufeh and friends to perform on May 15 and 16 with tickets at Dh160. Tony Woods, Wil Sylvince, Reem Edan, Eman Morgan, Nina Kharoufeh and friends on May 17, 18, 21 and 22. Tickets at Dh160. Egyptian-American comedian Ahmed Ahmed to perform on May 19. Tickets also at Dh160. Arabic Stand-Up night to feature Adi Khalefa, Ali Al Sayed and Eman Khallouf on May 19 at Dubai Opera. Tickets at Dh150. Finally, there is a German comedy show in Dubai, as Khalid Bounouar, Ususmango, and Nizar, the rebels of the German comedy scene, will perform at Madinat Jumeirah Amphitheatre for two shows on May 20. Tickets are Dh160.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
Join the Little Mermaid show: An unmissable performances await little ones aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 this Eid, promising comedy, entertainment and lots of fun. From May 12 to 22, the Little Mermaid performs a play about love, friendship and freedom. Sing along to the Disney classic’s most beloved songs and enjoy a stunning set that transports the entire family to the depth of the oceans. Join Ariel, Flounder, Ursula and friends at the floating hotel’s theatre to enjoy this classic children’s tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Tickets priced at Dh120.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
The Laughter Factory’s ‘Downright Nasty!’ tour: Headlining their ‘Downright Nasty!’ tour is comedy bad boy and writer Agnostino Zoida. This Italian-American-born LA resident contributed to shows such as ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, ‘Louie’ and ‘American Horror Story’, and will perform a no-holes-barred show, full of absolute wickedness, delivered by a genuinely gifted performer. Next on the bill, fantastically funny, George Zach was lured by the idea of living in the country of Hugh Grant, Mr Bean, and Lady Diana; Due to the family budget, however, instead of living it large in Notting Hill, he ended up in Newcastle Upon-Tyne. Joining them is a comedian from Estonia who has just returned from a year in Vancouver, Canada; Ari Matti Mustonen (pictured) has a bright future ahead of him. With enough on-stage energy, to power a small town and punch lines to match, Ari has been enthralling audiences around the world with stories about life growing up in Eastern Europe. Catch them on May 13 and 14 at Movenpick JBR, on May 19 at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, on May 20 at Grand Millennium Barsha Heights and on May 21 at Grand Millennium Business Bay. Tickets at Dh160, show starts at 8.30pm.
Image Credit: Courtesy of The Laughter Factory
6 of 11
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain light up: The Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain will light up for the Eid holidays with special LED shows being planned over the long weekend. UAE residents and visitors will witness a brand new Burj Khalifa light show, which will be choreographed to a special track titled ‘Esmaha Dubai’, a song written by Emirati music composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed, which will make its big debut. The show will take place at 8pm every night over the long weekend. Burj Khalifa isn’t the only venue that will light up for Eid festivities. The Dubai Fountain, a landmark in its own right, will also dance to the tunes of ‘Esmaha Dubai’ by Al Ahmed, with the world’s tallest tower illuminating as a perfect backdrop. The Dubai Fountain sequence will also play out every night over the Eid break at 8pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
Meet the Paw Patrol: Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol is ready for action in time for Eid Al Fitr. The legendary Paw Patrol pups, Chase and Marshall, will be visiting Dubai Festival City Mall for their next rescue adventure over the long weekend. Kids are invited to challenge themselves in games in the Adventure Bay activities area, where they will get to help the pups in rescue missions, while learning the importance of teamwork, recycling and more. Families can also meet and have their photo taken with PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall. Taking place until May 15 from noon to 9pm daily.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
Disney stars head to The Pointe: Following the global launch of The Walt Disney Company’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, Disney is rolling out a series of fun-filled festivities tailored-made for audiences across the Middle East. To kick off the celebration, Disney has teamed up with The Pointe to host a weekend of Disney. From May 13 to 15, guests can experience princess-themed festivities, including The Palm Fountains’ first dance to the Disney Princess Anthem, a new original song written exclusively for the Ultimate Princess Celebration. The Anthem called ‘Starting Now’ will join The Palm Fountain’s existing line-up of Disney hits such as Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’, Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ and Mulan’s ‘Reflection’, which will play every hour from 7pm onwards.
Image Credit: Disney
9 of 11
Cinema in the snow: Launched in time to chill out during the Eid festivities, VOX Cinemas has brought back its Snow Cinema at Ski Dubai for the summer season. Snow Cinema will host several screenings a day and guests can sit back and relax on lounge-style seating while watching their favourite movies on the big screen. The line-up includes family-friendly films such as ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, ‘Tom & Jerry’, ‘Maya the Bee’, big-budget blockbusters such a ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’. Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person and includes admission as well as an F&B package consisting of a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and popcorn (salt or caramel). All guests at Snow Cinema will also receive rental clothing (jacket and pants), fleece gloves, socks, boots, beanie hat, blanket, stereo wireless headphones and a dedicated locker. You also have the option to upgrade tickets and avail of the following special offers: Snow Cinema & Penguin Encounter (Dh280), Snow Cinema & Snow Park (Dh235). Eid festivities are sorted.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
A date with Salman Khan What’s an Eid celebration without a Bollywood blockbuster on the big screen and no other star does it better than Salman Khan who returns this festive season with ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The action-packed thriller will release in UAE cinemas on May 13, in time for Eid and bringing a fun escape for the whole family. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. So grab that popcorn and get viewing with the family.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
Fireworks in Abu Dhabi: All eyes will turn to the sky on Yas Island starting with the first night of Eid, when a fireworks celebration will light up the festivities. The fireworks will continue three nights in a row and you can stream all of them online. The event will be broadcast live over the Yas Island Instagram account across all three nights at 9pm each night.
Image Credit: