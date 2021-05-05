Singer’s friend, actress Nafisa Ali, took to Twitter to squash reports that he had died

Lucky Ali Image Credit: Supplied

Indian singer and recluse Lucky Ali set the rumour mills churning on May 4 when Twitter saw a flurry of messages about him contracting COVID-19 and succumbing to the virus.

Lucki Ali Image Credit: IANS

But his good friend Nafisa Ali took to Twitter to squash those rumours by declaring that he’s healthy and COVID-19 free.

“Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health,” she wrote.

According to reports, Nafisa is in constant touch with her friend, who is in his farmhouse in Bengaluru.

Nafisa Ali Image Credit: Instagram/NafisaAliSodhi

“I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,” said Nafisa.

Ali had recently released his multi-lingual single ‘Amaraya’ (meaning reflection in Arabic) in collaboration with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer in languages including Urdu, Hindi, Hebrew and Arabic. The video for the single was shot in Ali’s farmhouse in Bengaluru and in Goa.