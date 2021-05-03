1 of 9
It’s the age of change – and some stars have recognized that and moved platforms to stay relevant. Here’s a look at some actors who’ve made a comeback thanks to web series.
Image Credit: Insta/goenkaanupriya
2 of 9
Fatima Sana Shaikh has starred in movies including ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. But she made her comeback in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ - a web film that’s getting her re-noticed.
Image Credit: Insta/fatimasanashaikh
3 of 9
Shefali Shah is another ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ star whose roots can be traced back to movies – think ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Brothers’.
Image Credit: source: imdb
4 of 9
Konkona Sen Sharma is a stellar actor whose chameleon role changes are fascinating to watch. After a hiatus, she made her presence felt in ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ followed by ‘Ajeeb Daastaans.’
Image Credit: source: imdb
5 of 9
Aditi Rao Hydari is the last of the ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ crew who made her move after ‘Padmaavat’ as a closeted queer housewife.
Image Credit: Insta/aditiraohydari
6 of 9
Rasika Dugal became a household name after ‘Mizapur’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Delhi Crime’.
Image Credit: source: IMDB
7 of 9
Anupriya Goenka is a multi-faceted actor as can be seen in ‘Criminal Justice’ and ‘Asur’. Before these roles, she was typecast thanks to her Bollywood endeavors.
Image Credit: Insta/goenkaanupriya
8 of 9
Aahana Kumra had her foot on the ladder of success with ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ but she really gained eyeballs with ‘Betaal’ and ‘Rangbaaz’.
Image Credit: Insta/aahanakumra
9 of 9
Sushmita Sen has been a beauty queen and a movie star. But as of late she’s making ripples in the web world with ‘Aarya’.
Image Credit: sourceL: IMDB