The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved until Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody in a city jail, and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

A Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After spending the night in the NCB lockup, Rhea, 28, was later taken to the Byculla Jail even as her lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea on her behalf in the Sessions Court on Wednesday.

While the NCB did not seek her remand, the Metropolitan Magistrate had rejected her bail application while sending her to 14-day judicial custody.

Thursday’s decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB’s investigation officer Kiran Babu.

Kangana calls Rhea 'druggie'

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut has continued her vitriolic verbal attacks on colleagues in the film industry. On Thursday evening, she referred to Sonam Kapoor as a mafia bimbo for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a small time druggie.

“All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Thursday evening.

Kangana’s tweet in the wake of a news piece that talks of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reacting to the news of Kangana’s office demolition by the BMC by calling it an “eye for an eye”.

On Thursday morning, actress Dia Mirza tweeted: “Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you.”