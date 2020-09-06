1 of 11
Investigations around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death turn murkier as each day goes by. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and several agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau are on call to get to the bottom of the case. Here’s a breakdown of the major events that have taken place in the last 10 days.
Image Credit: IANS
2 of 11
1. In what’s described as a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 5 arrested the late actor’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant “for his role in procuring and handling of drugs”. “He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court on Sunday at 11am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway,” said NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra to news agency ANI.
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 11
2. The domestic help’s arrest came a few hours after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and Rajput’s business partner Showik Chakraborty (left), and Samuel Miranda, Rajput’s house manager. The two will be in NCB custody until September 9. Both are being investigated for dealing in drugs. There have been arrests made of alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizan Ebrahim who were reportedly supplying narcotics to Showik.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 11
3. Sawant claims that he had seen his Rajput smoke marijuana. In a voluntary statement given to the NCB, Sawant also said that another man — whom he identified as Abbas Khalooi — “was preparing ganja or charas for Sushant sir and also smoke(d) with him ... I inform you that after two-three days of my joining in the month of September 2018 I saw him [Rajput] smoke weed/ganja and charas,” said the cook in his statement.
Image Credit: filmibeat.com
5 of 11
4. Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated by several agencies in India, is bearing the wrath of an intrusive local press who have already declared her guilty on the basis of a nasty media trial. On September 6 she was allowed to leave the National Control Bureau office in Mumbai after a gruelling six-hour-long session of questioning. She is likely to be summoned again on Monday as the NCB continues its investigations. Earlier, a disturbing video of her entering the NCB office and being mobbed by the press is now doing the rounds. Many have questioned the manner in which Chakraborty has been manhandled by the press, even before a verdict is reached. The visuals clearly indicate that no social distancing norms are being followed here and that Chakraborty is being hounded relentlessly.
Image Credit: IANS
6 of 11
5. Rhea Chakraborty’s father, a retired army official, put out a statement slamming his son Showik’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He expressed his fear that his daughter will be next. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” said Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, in his statement.
Image Credit: ANI
7 of 11
6. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement claiming that a witch-hunt is being unleashed on his client and that she’s ready to face the consequences of loving someone. “Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI,” Maneshinde said.
Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty
8 of 11
7. Actress Kangana Ranaut was slammed by a Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and labelled ‘haramkhor’ (scoundrel). The actress, who claimed that she did not feel safe in Mumbai after Rajput’s death, is also receiving threats to her life and safety. On September 6, Ranaut posted a video in Hindi where she blasts Raut for using unparliamentary language against her. She also claimed that she will return to Mumbai on September 9 and that she’s willing to put her life at risk.
Image Credit: Instagram
9 of 11
8. Bollywood actors like Diya Mirza (pictured) are finding their voices slowly. Although they don’t agree with Kangana Ranaut’s views and logic on most days, they didn’t appreciate their colleague being called a ‘haramkhor’ on national television. The National Commission for Women has also stepped in and demanded an apology from Raut for his choice of words against Ranaut. In turn, Raut wants Ranaut to apologise for allegedly slandering Mumbai as an unsafe place.
Image Credit: IANS
10 of 11
9. Bollywood has been getting a severe rap ever since Rajput’s death on June 14. The Hindi entertainment industry and its seedy underbelly fuelled by drugs and debauchery are being dug into. The Producers Guild has now taken note of all the tarnishing and issued a statement on September 5. “The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.” The official body of producers condemned the accusations that are being hurled at Bollywood. “A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views.”
Image Credit: Twitter
11 of 11
10. Salacious pieces of information keep tumbling out in relation to Rajput’s life and death. This week, reports emerged that Rajput was planning to propose to his ‘Kedarnath’ co-star Sara Ali Khan. The caretaker of Rajput’s farmhouse Raees was quoted extensively as saying that the two were close during the movie’s filming and release in 2018.
Image Credit: AFP